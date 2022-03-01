First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.01

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.01 and last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 42766 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

A number of research firms have commented on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

