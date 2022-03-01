First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Update

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the January 31st total of 531,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $31.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

