FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Gap Down to $24.70

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.70, but opened at $23.54. FLEX LNG shares last traded at $23.76, with a volume of 7,338 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.34.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.00%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.68%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 515.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 288,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 241,953 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FLEX LNG by 255.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEX LNG Company Profile (NYSE:FLNG)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

