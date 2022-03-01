Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn P. Dickson Buys 1,000 Shares

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $20,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Flexsteel Industries stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $141.67 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 213.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

