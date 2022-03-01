Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $12.07

Shares of Fluence Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.07, but opened at $13.53. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 3,829 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLNC. Barclays began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Fluence Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America cut Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fluence Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.02.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.53). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julian Nebreda acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $104,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Manuel Perez Dubuc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.10 per share, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 29,438 shares of company stock worth $384,736 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

