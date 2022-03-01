Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Price Target Cut to €36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluidra (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €40.00 ($44.94) to €36.00 ($40.45) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of FLUIF traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. Fluidra has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.25.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

