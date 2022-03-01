Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Oddo Bhf raised Fluidra from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLUIF traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 701. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $43.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.81.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

