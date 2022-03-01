Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) CFO Joseph L. Brennan Sells 701 Shares

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $15,309.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
FLR stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,320. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.85.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. TheStreet upgraded Fluor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Fluor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Fluor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.
About Fluor (Get Rating)
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
