Flutter Entertainment’s (FLTR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.10) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £158.70 ($212.93).

FLTR stock opened at GBX 9,390.80 ($126.00) on Tuesday. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of GBX 9,200 ($123.44) and a one year high of £196.81 ($264.07). The stock has a market capitalization of £16.49 billion and a PE ratio of -233.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of £110.95 and a 200-day moving average of £125.26.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

