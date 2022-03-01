FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.75

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.75 and traded as low as C$0.68. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 41,487 shares.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.95 million and a PE ratio of -3.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42.
About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY)
