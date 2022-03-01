Focusrite (OTCMKTS:FOCIF) Shares Down 13.3%

Shares of Focusrite plc (OTCMKTS:FOCIF – Get Rating) traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.00. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Focusrite to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06.

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Distribution segments.

