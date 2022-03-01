Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Downgraded by B. Riley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of FL opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.75.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

