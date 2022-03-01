Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 9,444 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of C$203.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07.
Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)
