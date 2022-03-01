Foraco International (TSE:FAR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.07

Foraco International SA (TSE:FAR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as high as C$2.10. Foraco International shares last traded at C$2.07, with a volume of 9,444 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$203.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07.

Foraco International Company Profile (TSE:FAR)

Foraco International SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides drilling services worldwide. It operates through Mining and Water segments. The company offers its drilling services to the mining and energy industry, such as exploration, development, and production related underground water drilling services.

