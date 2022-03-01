ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $46 million-$47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.58 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE FORG traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,765. ForgeRock has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76.

In other ForgeRock news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total value of $2,439,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

