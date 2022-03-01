ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 28,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 387,459 shares.The stock last traded at $16.26 and had previously closed at $14.81.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter worth $47,851,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $38,930,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after purchasing an additional 997,431 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $24,253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the third quarter worth $19,466,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

