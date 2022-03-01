ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.380-$-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.91 million.ForgeRock also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FORG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ForgeRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $31.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NYSE FORG traded up $1.81 on Tuesday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 2,153,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,765. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 5.89. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,282,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,994,000. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

