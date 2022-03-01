Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Stock Price Up 5%

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34. 17,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 23,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Forterra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.34.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

