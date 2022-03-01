Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $25.35

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $23.38. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 555 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.91.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 796,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 137,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 99,433 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 846,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after purchasing an additional 276,300 shares during the period. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

