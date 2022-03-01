Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $25.35

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $23.38. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -91.03%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI)
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
- 3 High-Risk High-Reward Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.