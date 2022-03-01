Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Gap Down to $25.35

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.35, but opened at $23.38. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares last traded at $23.29, with a volume of 555 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.31.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

