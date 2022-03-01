Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Up 7.6%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.98. 253,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,314,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSM. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.54.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

