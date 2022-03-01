Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,878 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Fossil Group worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOSL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 647.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $13,186,000 after buying an additional 799,940 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 468,750 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 228,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 242,800 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

FOSL stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $705.01 million, a P/E ratio of 451.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

