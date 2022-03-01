Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.06% of Fox Factory worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXF. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 348,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 9.8% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 35,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 43.7% during the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 103,372.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth $187,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $118.02 on Tuesday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $110.64 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

