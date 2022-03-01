Fractal Trading Down 3.3% This Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 17.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $152,083.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00043428 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,020.73 or 0.06780783 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,453.62 or 0.99787126 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00045009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00048734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

