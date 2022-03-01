Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Up 0.4%

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.30 and last traded at $24.23. 18,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 196,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.07.

Get Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 60,962,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,422 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,619,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,677,000 after acquiring an additional 14,773 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,060,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 98,133 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 876,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,506 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.