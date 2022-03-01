Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Price Target Cut to €61.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($68.54) to €57.00 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.19.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

NYSE:FMS opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $29.71 and a 12 month high of $42.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $6,977,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.