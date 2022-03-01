Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) PT Lowered to €61.00

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.19.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 40.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $224,080,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 3.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 520,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 200.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the third quarter valued at about $6,977,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

