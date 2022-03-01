Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.45) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.32 ($50.92).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €31.27 ($35.13) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a one year high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.83.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

