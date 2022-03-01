Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) PT Set at €36.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €36.00 ($40.45) target price by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FRE. UBS Group set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($58.43) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays set a €51.00 ($57.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.32 ($50.92).

Shares of FRE stock opened at €31.27 ($35.13) on Tuesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($67.60) and a one year high of €80.00 ($89.89). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €36.07 and its 200-day moving average price is €38.83.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.