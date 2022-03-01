Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($62.87) to €60.25 ($67.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($47.53) to €34.50 ($38.76) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €43.00 ($48.31) to €35.00 ($39.33) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of FSNUY stock opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.25. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.