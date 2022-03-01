Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,265 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.86% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $13,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 41,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after acquiring an additional 34,668 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 5,080 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDP opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.77. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FDP. StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,846 shares of company stock valued at $464,929 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

