Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading 12.8% Higher

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) shares traded up 12.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $108.03 and last traded at $107.39. 19,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 545,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Stephens decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -187.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

