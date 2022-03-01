Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,489.24

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,489.24 ($19.98) and traded as low as GBX 1,200 ($16.10). Frontier Developments shares last traded at GBX 1,290 ($17.31), with a volume of 53,633 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDEV. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,635 ($35.35) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,418 ($45.86) price target on shares of Frontier Developments in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,918 ($39.15).

The company has a market capitalization of £508.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,489.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,072.37.

In other news, insider David John Walsh sold 2,563 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,250 ($16.77), for a total value of £32,037.50 ($42,986.05).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

