Frontier Trading Up 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 1st. Frontier has a market capitalization of $38.17 million and $26.27 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,387,500 coins. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

