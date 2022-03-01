FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,389 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.05% of FS KKR Capital worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.35 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSK opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

FSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

