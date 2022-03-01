FSD Pharma (NYSE:HUGE) Shares Down 3.7%

FSD Pharma Inc. (NYSE:HUGE – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.01 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 204,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of FSD Pharma by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FSD Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,007,000.

FSD Pharma, Inc is a specialty biotech pharmaceutical research and development company. It focuses on developing over time a robust pipeline of FDA-approved synthetic compounds targeting the end cannabinoid system of the human body to treat certain diseases of the central nervous system and autoimmune disorders of the skin, GI tract, and the musculoskeletal system.

