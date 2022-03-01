FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF (NASDAQ:IGLD – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.97. FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF shares last traded at $20.97, with a volume of 4,672 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 272,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after buying an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest Gold Target Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shorehaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period.

Internet Gold-Golden Lines Ltd. is a shell corporation. The company was founded by Shaul Elovitch and Eli Holtzman in April 1992 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

