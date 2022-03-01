FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU) Short Interest Update

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ZINGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 2,050.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZINGU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $348,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZINGU opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.04.

