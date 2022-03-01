Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.48

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.48 and last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 455348 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

FUPBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fuchs Petrolub from €42.00 ($47.19) to €41.00 ($46.07) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.