Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 2,056 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $151.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $120.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average is $156.35. The company has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

