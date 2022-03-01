Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,036 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 25.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,128.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 6,684 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.83 per share, with a total value of $105,807.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $54,401.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,595 shares of company stock valued at $568,218. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

