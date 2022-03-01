Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 710 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 48.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 53,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 189,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

IWM opened at $202.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $187.92 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

