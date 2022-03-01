Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.29, for a total value of $988,457.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,408.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,033.40 and a 1 year high of $1,714.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,514.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,511.96.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 438.50%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.