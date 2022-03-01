Fulton Bank N.A. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 602.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,128,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,089,000 after buying an additional 6,113,540 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 71.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,992,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,476 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,482,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 59.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,515,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,444 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $123,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $148.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.38.

In related news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.27 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.96.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 284.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.07%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

