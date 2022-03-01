Fundamental Research Increases Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target to $73.44

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $61.10 to $73.44 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s previous close.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

NEM traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.71. 673,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,863,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. Newmont has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

