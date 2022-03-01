Fundamental Research Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $26.45

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research from $26.00 to $26.45 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GOLD. TD Securities raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 1,787,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,740,832. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.31. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $19.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after buying an additional 5,107,044 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after buying an additional 7,473,686 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 55,480,311 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,001,419,000 after buying an additional 294,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,797,919 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $772,503,000 after buying an additional 520,592 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,789,412 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,248,000 after buying an additional 87,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

