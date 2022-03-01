Furukawa Electric (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Trading 2.3% Higher

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.80. 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 1,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

