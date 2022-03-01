Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Grows Stake in VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. VanECk BDC Income ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC owned 0.26% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 195.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 308,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 21,008 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,198,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in VanECk BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $837,000.

Get VanECk BDC Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BIZD traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $17.45. 7,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,837. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.36. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanECk BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.