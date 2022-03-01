Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 373.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 115,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,132,000 after buying an additional 91,429 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,946 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 56.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,402,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $574,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,556 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

SPG stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $135.37. 60,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,648. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.12 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

SPG has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

