Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $2.77 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.2% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 786.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,179 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of IWR traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,484,891. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $69.10 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

