Future (LON:FUTR) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,463.98

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,463.98 ($46.48) and traded as low as GBX 2,538 ($34.05). Future shares last traded at GBX 2,656 ($35.64), with a volume of 347,780 shares traded.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FUTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.04) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.33) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,225 ($70.11) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.69).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,221.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,463.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.01), for a total transaction of £2,220,149 ($2,978,866.23).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

