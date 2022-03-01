FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Issued By Cormark

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $12.13 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $12.35 EPS.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $1.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $126.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.17. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.05.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.267 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.49%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 314.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,480,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.
